(The Center Square) – The Tampa Bay Rays will reportedly announce plans Tuesday for a new $1.2 billion domed stadium that could cost up to $600 million in public funds.
The domed stadium would have 30,000 seats, be located near Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg’s 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District and be ready to open in 2028, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The announcement comes as Wisconsin politicians are looking at spending $600 million in public funds toward $700 million in renovations to the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field and the Oakland Athletics received legislative approval of a $380 million Nevada public funding proposal to bring the team to the current site of the Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas.
The Rays’ 30-year lease at Tropicana Field ends after the 2027 season.