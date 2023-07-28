(The Center Square) — The U.S. Senate passed its version this week of the Department of Defense's funding bill and Florida military bases could receive $582.5 million for construction projects.
The National Defense Authorization Act passed Thursday on an 86-11 vote, setting up a possible showdown with the House, which passed its version of the bill on July 14. The two sides must iron their differences before the $886 billion bill can go to President Joe Biden for a possible signature.
The most considerable outlay for Florida would be $252 million for continued disaster recovery for Tyndall Air Force Base, which was leveled in 2019 by Category 5 Hurricane Michael. The base is scheduled to welcome its first new F-35 squadron in September as it transitions to an active, combat role from the training base for the F-22 Raptor.
Naval Air Station Whiting Field, located near Milton, would receive $141.5 million for construction projects.
MacDill Air Force, located in Tampa, will receive $131 million to prepare for its transition to the new KC-46 refueling aircraft, with $61 million for new fueling pits, $25 million for a new aircraft corrosion control facility, $27 million for a new hangar and $18 million for a new maintenance dock.
Patrick Space Force Base, located near Cape Canaveral, will receive $27 million for a new communications center, a commercial vehicle inspection facility and security barriers.
Camp Blanding in central Florida is the Florida National Guard's primary training facility and it will receive $11 million for a new machine gun range.