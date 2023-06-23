(The Center Square) – Leaders from Florida law enforcement agencies are praising Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fiscal 2023-2024 budget, which prioritizes public safety to the tune of several hundred million dollars. The budget allocates salary increases for correctional officers, enhancements to officer safety, and additional mechanisms to combat the fentanyl crisis stemming from the southern border.
Over the last year, law enforcement leaders statewide have acknowledged that Florida is benefiting from a 50-year record-low crime rate. Year-over-year crime in Florida is also down nearly 10%, according to state data.
Florida’s new “Framework for Freedom Budget” allocates an additional $20 million for a second round of $5,000 recruitment bonuses for new recruits and those who relocate from out of state. The budget also allocates $110 million to provide one-time recognition bonuses for eligible local first responders and nearly $100 million to boost pay for correctional and probation officers.
Since last July, when the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program was launched, over 2,000 people have joined Florida law enforcement agencies. Among them are nearly 600 new recruits from out of state with over 200 relocating from New York, California, Texas and Pennsylvania.
Florida Sheriffs Association president and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the budget prioritizing law enforcement is “a great and common-sense policy” that will “provide the sheriffs and our law enforcement partners with the tools necessary to find and hire the right people. Those people will, in turn, work hard to keep our streets safe and maintain an environment where all Floridians and visitors can feel safe.”
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, who’s supporting Florida’s border security efforts, says the governor “understands that government’s one and only responsibility is the protection of its citizens and their rights. This budget not only strongly benefits our citizens through sound fiscal responsibility but is also the exact reason that Florida is the greatest place in the country to live, work, and raise our families.”
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who’s been leading multiagency operations targeting cartel operations in Florida, said, “While there are states still defunding the police, Governor DeSantis once again has proven his remarkable leadership to keep all the people in the State of Florida safe and continue the strongest support of law enforcement officers who stand in the gap between good and evil.”
The Florida sheriffs are joining a new national sheriff border security coalition that currently doesn’t have the support of Texas border sheriffs who for many years have been on the front lines combating cartel violence. They instead credit Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for taking the lead on border security.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said additional resources will help fund Capitol Police, Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, the Sex Offender Registry, and the E-Verify program to help them “better serve our citizens and law enforcement partners while allowing FDLE to serve as a national leader in public safety best practices.”
Those serving in correctional facilities also said the funding was a game changer.
Santa Rosa Correctional Institution Warden Donald Leavins said DeSantis has “shown unparalleled support for the Florida Department of Corrections, which has breathed new life into the agency. This commitment has led to an increased interest in career opportunities within the department from people across the state and country and has boosted the morale of front-line staff who are relieved to see positive changes on the horizon.”