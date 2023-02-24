(The Center Square) – A new bill filed by state Sen. Jason Brodeur, SB 736, would permanently add nitazene compounds, known as Frankenstein opioids, to the list of Schedule I substances in Florida.
Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on the legislature to pass the bill after she temporarily banned Frankenstein opioids last year by issuing an emergency rule.
“Nitazene compounds are synthetic opioids that currently have no accepted medical use in the United States or anywhere in the world,” Moody said. “Compounds such as isotonitazene have been found to be significantly more potent than fentanyl – a drug that is currently killing record numbers of Americans.”
Brodeur filed SB 736 to “permanently ban these substances and any additional compounds that could be abused and kill Floridians,” he said.
The bill would permanently ban the temporarily-banned chemical compounds and also create a nitazene derivatives class that controls substances based on chemical structure. The new classification would include current emergency-controlled substances to reduce the need for emergency-drug-schedule requests and encompasses new drugs created under the same structure, according to the bill summary.
Brodeur also said Moody “is a leader in the fight to end the national opioid crisis” and when Nitazene “began to surface in Florida, she took swift action” to temporarily ban their use, referring to her adding eight drugs to the Schedule 1 list last April through an emergency rule she filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.
The rule acted as law until the legislature codifies nitazenes permanently as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in Florida.
Drugs are classified into five categories or schedules depending upon their acceptable medical use and abuse or dependency potential, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency explains. Schedule I drugs have a high potential for abuse and potential to create severe psychological and/or physical dependence. They include heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), marijuana (cannabis), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), methaqualone, and peyote.
The eight synthetic opioids AG Moody added to Schedule 1 “are currently unregulated psychoactive substances being sold and abused in Florida and throughout the United States commonly available online over the dark web,” and throughout Florida’s illicit drug market, she said. They include:
- N-pyrrolidino etonitazene –10 times more potent than fentanyl;
- Etodesnitazene – up to 10 times more potent than fentanyl;
- Isotonitazene – 5 times more potent than fentanyl;
- Protonitazene – 2 times more potent than fentanyl;
- Metonitazene – Equipotent to fentanyl;
- Butonitazene – 20 times less potent than fentanyl;
- Metodesnitazene – 100 times less potent than fentanyl; and
- Flunitazene – 100 times less potent than fentanyl.
The American Addiction Foundation describes nitazenes as “a deadly newcomer in the current drug epidemic.” On the street, they’re known as nitazine, short for Protonitazene, or Isonitazene, the AAF says. The drugs have been found in drug users’ syringes nationwide. However, they appear in many forms, including powder, liquid and counterfeit prescription pills.
Nitazene is up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl, the AAF says. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than other opioids and 80-100 times more powerful than morphine.
Forensic labs first began identifying cases of nitazenes in 2020. The number of cases identified increased from 13 in 2020 to 171 in 2021 and to over 140 in 2022, according to Moody’s office. So far, 34 cases have been reported this year, Moody said.