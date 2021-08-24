(The Center Square) – The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Aug. 19 ruled against President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deport criminals in the country illegally upon release from jails and prisons.
The decision is “an important public safety ruling,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody who, in March, also sued the Biden administration in a case on appeal in the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for issuing directives that suspended deportations of certain criminals in the country illegally.
In an Aug. 19 memo to Florida sheriffs, Moody outlined the ruling and drew their attention to guidance issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the ruling “to resume the transfer of custody of criminals in the country illegally upon completion of their sentences.”
“For the safety of our communities throughout Florida,” she wrote, “I encourage you to immediately resume coordinating with your law enforcement partners at ICE, who are now required by court order to follow federal law and cooperate with you in getting criminals in the country illegally off the streets. If you become aware of any officer of the federal government refusing to do so, please bring it to the attention of my office.”
Florida officials are statutorily obligated to cooperate with DHS and ICE under 2019’s Senate Bill 168, which requires all agencies to inform the federal government when they will release aliens from criminal custody and even to detain those aliens pursuant to an immigration warrant if federal officials cannot arrive in time.
Biden’s Executive Order 13993, Revisions of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities, was posted Jan. 20 and revised on Feb. 18. Under the order, DHS directs ICE to cease civil immigration enforcement and “pause” removal of any noncitizen for 100 days.
The U.S. Southern District of Texas Aug. 19 ruling invalidates Biden’s executive order and memos.
“The court inquires whether the Executive Branch may direct officials to enforce a law enacted by Congress in a way contrary to the plain language of the law,” the ruling states. “That inquiry yields a clear answer: it may not. The Executive Branch may not instruct its officers to enforce a statute in a manner contrary to the law itself.”
“This is an important public safety ruling,” Moody said. “Since his first day on the job, President Biden has refused to deport serious criminal offenders here illegally – making Floridians and the rest of the country less safe.”
Moody noted arguments that prevailed in the Texas case are the same as those presented by Florida in its March lawsuit and motion for a preliminary injunction. “Florida will continue to press its own pending lawsuit,” she wrote, “which advances the same legal theory.”
According to Moody’s motion, the Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) reports at least seven instances since February of ICE refusing to take custody of “serious criminals” upon release from state custody.
“Unless a narrow set of prerequisites are met – such as, in addition to being in the country illegally, a person being a terrorist or an aggravated felon whom the Biden Administration additionally divines is a ‘public-safety’ threat – immigration enforcement no longer exists,” Florida alleges in its lawsuit.
“This is true even for aliens who have committed any number of serious crimes that do not qualify as aggravated felonies. The Biden Administration has even gone so far as to suspend ‘an operation that targeted illegal immigrants with sex crime convictions,’” Florida argues.