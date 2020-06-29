(The Center Square) – The share of Florida residents who have some or a lot of trust in coronavirus researchers and scientists was 90.7 percent, according to a new study by a consortium of four universities, including Northwestern.

In contrast, 1.7 percent of the state’s residents said their level of trust in COVID-19 researchers and scientists was “Not at all,” and 7.7 percent of state residents responded “Not too much” to how much trust they placed in experts.

Although the overall trust Americans have in their political leaders and institutions to handle the pandemic has dropped in recent months, confidence in medical professionals and researchers exceeded 90 percent in May, the study found. This is less than 2 percentage points below the confidence level expressed a month earlier.

In contrast, Americans’ trust in all their institutions’ ability to respond to the coronavirus situation has dropped 8 percent since April, the analysis found.

Survey Responses: Trust in COVID-19 Scientists, Researchers 

StateNot at AllNot Too MuchSomeA LotError MarginNumber of Respondents
Alabama4.2%8.3%39.7%47.9%7.1352
Alaska1.7%8.4%34.2%55.7%11.9106
Arizona1.4%8.0%37.4%53.3%5.5478
Arkansas3.1%10.6%43.9%42.4%7.2294
California1.4%9.1%31.8%57.7%4.1875
Colorado1.3%8.8%36.5%53.3%5.7389
Connecticut1.5%6.8%33.4%58.4%8.3239
Delaware2.9%5.6%34.8%56.8%7.4260
District of Columbia0.8%7.8%31.6%59.8%12.2121
Florida1.7%7.7%34.8%55.9%4.8604
Georgia3.5%5.4%42.7%48.4%5.7429
Hawaii0.5%9.5%34.6%55.4%7.7272
Idaho4.1%6.5%40.0%49.4%6.1368
Illinois2.4%6.8%34.9%55.9%4.6515
Indiana2.2%7.6%36.5%53.8%6.0376
Iowa1.6%4.4%36.8%57.2%7.4243
Kansas2.9%8.4%35.9%52.8%7.8236
Kentucky1.7%7.1%42.4%48.9%6.7331
Louisiana2.8%7.5%42.1%47.6%6.5362
Maine2.6%6.8%34.1%56.5%5.8368
Maryland1.6%7.0%29.6%61.8%5.8396
Massachusetts1.3%3.2%30.3%65.2%5.2435
Michigan0.4%6.9%39.0%53.6%5.2480
Minnesota2.0%6.6%33.2%58.2%6.5334
Mississippi4.3%6.6%37.5%51.6%9.2229
Missouri2.1%10.2%37.4%50.2%5.6446
Montana0.0%7.6%36.3%56.1%11.4130
Nebraska2.2%5.6%43.4%48.8%9.9159
Nevada1.2%5.5%37.5%55.7%7.6280
New Hampshire2.9%4.4%33.8%58.9%5.9350
New Jersey0.6%5.9%40.0%53.6%4.8526
New Mexico0.2%8.1%35.1%56.5%10.9162
New York1.1%6.1%33.9%58.9%4.5619
North Carolina2.5%9.1%38.1%50.4%5.2511
North Dakota2.2%6.9%33.3%57.6%9.1211
Ohio4.8%5.3%37.7%52.3%5.1476
Oklahoma2.3%12.2%33.2%52.3%7.3287
Oregon1.4%5.1%34.8%58.7%5.4409
Pennsylvania2.2%5.0%36.8%56.0%4.6543
Rhode Island0.9%11.1%34.3%53.7%9.1178
South Carolina3.8%7.5%45.2%43.5%6.3345
South Dakota1.6%7.5%43.5%47.4%8.8179
Tennessee3.6%8.1%37.9%50.4%5.8387
Texas1.7%4.4%43.2%50.7%4.8613
Utah0.8%7.9%38.1%53.3%8.1274
Vermont1.8%3.9%33.4%60.9%8.8162
Virginia4.5%6.5%33.5%55.5%5.1453
Washington1.8%5.9%34.7%57.6%5.0493
West Virginia1.6%6.2%45.1%47.0%8.8195
Wisconsin2.0%7.3%35.6%55.1%5.5419
Wyoming5.0%9.5%32.6%52.9%11.1108

Source: Northwestern Institute for Policy Research

