(The Center Square) — Law enforcement officers in Florida who were assaulted in 2019 with firearms, knives or similar sharp implements numbered nine, according to FBI crime statistics.
In the South region, 45 officers were assaulted in such a manner, according to data released in the fall of 2020. And from 2010 to 2019, the number of Florida law enforcement officers assaulted with knives or firearms was 49, the FBI reported.
Nationwide, 75 officers were assaulted with firearms or sharp implements while on duty in 2019, according to the study.
The total number of assaults on officers – with or without weapons – in the U.S. in 2019 reached 56,034, the FBI reported. Of that number, 8.8 percent involved knives or other cutting instruments; firearms, 5.6 percent; and other dangerous weapons, 15.9 percent.
A total of 48 officers nationwide were killed in felonious incidents in the line of duty that same year, the study said.
---
Officers Assaulted and Injured with Firearms, Cutting Instruments
|Area / State
|Total
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Number of victim officers
|1,031
|104
|110
|105
|126
|106
|102
|119
|103
|81
|75
|NORTHEAST
|124
|18
|11
|20
|12
|13
|10
|14
|6
|9
|11
|Connecticut
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Massachusetts
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|5
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vermont
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|30
|4
|4
|3
|3
|6
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|New York
|27
|4
|3
|5
|1
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Pennsylvania
|45
|8
|2
|6
|5
|2
|4
|7
|1
|4
|6
|MIDWEST
|163
|25
|22
|11
|17
|18
|15
|17
|20
|9
|9
|Illinois
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana
|19
|3
|7
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Michigan
|41
|8
|2
|3
|3
|2
|6
|2
|7
|3
|5
|Ohio
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Wisconsin
|16
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Iowa
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|60
|10
|5
|5
|9
|5
|6
|8
|7
|4
|1
|Nebraska
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|SOUTH
|457
|45
|49
|43
|52
|46
|45
|54
|41
|37
|45
|Delaware
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|District of Columbia
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Florida
|49
|0
|2
|10
|9
|5
|5
|3
|4
|2
|9
|Georgia
|36
|0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Maryland
|16
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|North Carolina
|16
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|South Carolina
|27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Virginia
|27
|1
|5
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|0
|1
|West Virginia
|10
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alabama
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kentucky
|20
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Mississippi
|7
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|39
|7
|8
|4
|3
|4
|7
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Arkansas
|14
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Louisiana
|17
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Oklahoma
|29
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|3
|1
|5
|2
|2
|Texas
|137
|17
|12
|5
|19
|13
|10
|19
|15
|14
|13
|WEST
|284
|16
|27
|31
|45
|27
|32
|34
|36
|26
|10
|Arizona
|39
|2
|2
|4
|11
|1
|6
|6
|1
|6
|0
|Colorado
|34
|2
|2
|1
|4
|5
|5
|5
|6
|3
|1
|Idaho
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|18
|1
|2
|4
|2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Utah
|17
|2
|1
|5
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wyoming
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alaska
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|California
|124
|6
|15
|12
|16
|11
|13
|11
|21
|13
|6
|Hawaii
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oregon
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|17
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|PUERTO RICO AND OTHER OUTLYING AREAS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|American Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mariana Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puerto Rico
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Source: U.S. Department of Justice – Federal Bureau of Investigation