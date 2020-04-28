Federal agency research dollars going to Florida totaled $646.9 million in fiscal year 2018, according to a new analysis by the Research!America alliance.

Disbursals from the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Science Foundation and Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality were tracked by Research!America in its study.

Florida, which has a population of 21,299,325, received a total of $9.4 billion from the federal government, industry, universities and other sources last year, Research!America reported. The analysis ranked the state the 15th highest in total R&D funding among the 50 states. 

The study presents economic statistics for each state, including employment numbers and average annual salaries in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and research, testing and laboratory fields.

Research!America argues that research-driven educational institutions, industries and medical facilities strengthen state economies and generate additional jobs in other economic sectors.

The Research!America alliance lobbies on behalf of innovation in the science and health fields and seeks greater federal funding for scientific research.

Research and Development funding, State by State

State2018 PopulationFederal Agency Research Funding (in Thousands)Total R&D FundingRank Based on Total R&D Funding
California39,557,045$4,921,313$124,444,000,0001
Massachusetts6,902,149$3,041,241$28,492,000,0002
Texas28,701,845$1,260,267$23,685,000,0003
New York19,542,209$2,798,336$21,996,000,0004
Maryland6,042,718$2,276,701$20,367,000,0005
Washington7,535,591$1,194,297$19,979,000,0006
Michigan9,995,915$814,300$19,851,000,0007
Illinois12,741,080$961,273$16,472,000,0008
New Jersey8,908,520$285,646$15,844,000,0009
Pennsylvania12,807,060$1,890,432$14,732,000,00010
Ohio11,689,442$1,143,930$12,192,000,00011
North Carolina10,383,620$1,475,888$11,771,000,00012
Virginia8,517,685$475,739$10,081,000,00013
Connecticut3,572,665$623,553$9,882,000,00014
Florida21,299,325$646,879$9,372,000,00015
Minnesota5,611,179$718,682$8,008,000,00016
Indiana6,691,878$302,042$7,638,000,00017
Oregon4,190,713$377,123$7,175,000,00018
Arizona7,171,646$259,111$6,875,000,00019
Georgia10,519,475$761,262$6,852,000,00020
Colorado5,695,564$572,427$6,673,000,00021
Wisconsin5,813,568$603,515$6,091,000,00022
New Mexico2,095,428$128,808$6,066,000,00023
Missouri6,126,452$660,252$5,066,000,00024
Tennessee6,770,010$598,968$4,355,000,00025
Alabama4,887,871$382,602$4,176,000,00026
Utah3,161,105$290,286$4,151,000,00027
Delaware967,171$188,406$2,882,000,00028
Iowa3,156,145$415,509$2,778,000,00029
Kansas2,911,505$225,151$2,711,000,00030
New Hampshire1,356,458$127,450$2,327,000,00031
South Carolina5,084,127$217,9192,227,000,00032
Idaho1,754,208$47,079$2,216,000,00033
Kentucky4,468,402$239,650$1,821,000,00034
Rhode Island1,057,315$400,116$1,423,000,00035
Oklahoma3,943,079$254,782$1,302,000,00036
Louisiana4,659,978$177,644$1,096,000,00037
Nebraska1,929,268$151,196$1,077,000,00038
Mississippi2,986,530$110,487$942,000,00039
Hawaii1,420,491$167,583$607,000,00040
Arkansas3,013,825$157,871$600,000,00041
Nevada3,034,392$197,782$559,000,00042
West Virginia1,805,832$48,453$531,000,00043
Maine1,338,404$131,212$505,000,00044
North Dakota760,077$38,428$453,000,00045
Montana1,062,305$71,290$450,000,00046
Vermont626,299$348,890$371,000,00047
Alaska737,438$59,848$323,000,00048
South Dakota882,235$51,889$267,000,00049
Wyoming577,737$79,208$251,000,00050

Source: Research!America

