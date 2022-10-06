Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms.