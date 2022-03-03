(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, is cancer free.
The announcement comes nearly four months to the day that he first announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer Oct. 4.
In a video message, the governor said, “After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer free. All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference.
“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all.”
First Lady Casey DeSantis, said, "There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free. To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."
The announcement comes a month after she completed her last chemotherapy treatment in January.
In the state legislature, as budget negotiations begin, the Senate is poised to spend $100 million a year on a cancer-research program, and Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chairman Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, wants to name it after the first lady. He’s proposed calling it the “Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program.”
The House has proposed spending $37.77 million, WUSF Public Media reports, and the two chambers appear to be at an impasse on this and other spending items.
According to 2017 data, breast cancer was the second-most diagnosed cancer behind lung and bronchus cancer in Florida, according to the state Health Department.
According to statecancerprofiles.cancer.gov, which tracks cancer by state and type, from 2014-2018, there were 120 cases of female breast cancer per 100,000 residents, slightly less than the national average of 124 per 100,000.
The highest number of cases reported was in Union County, followed by St. Johns and Duval counties. Counties with rising numbers of cases are Highlands, Columbia, Franklin and Osceola. Counties with declining numbers of cases are Martin, Flagler, Orange, Okaloosa, Gasden, and Monroe, according to the analysis. The data is based on incidence rates (cases per 100,000 population per year) and is age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population.