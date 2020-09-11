(The Center Square) – Facing federal tax evasion charges, state Sen. Terry Link, D-Indian Creek, is stepping down.
Link announced his resignation in a letter filed to the Secretary of the Senate Friday.
“Dear Secretary [Tim] Anderson: This document shall serve as my letter of resignation as an Illinois State Senator,” the one page letter said.
“I, Terry Link, do hereby resign the Office of State Senator, 30th Legislative District, effective September 12, 2020 at 9:00 am,” the letter said. “Thank you, Very Truly Yours, Terry Link.”
Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, and Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, were copied, as were the Office of the Comptroller, the Commission of Government Forecasting and Accountability and the State Board of Elections.
“I look forward to welcoming and working with a new senator from Lake County. We’ve got a lot of work to do for the people of Illinois,” Harmon said in a statement.
Link was indicted on federal tax evasion charges last month for taxes owed from 2016, according to a charging document filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.
At that time he resigned his position with the Legislative Ethics Commission.
Link last year denied he was the lawmaker who wore a wire for federal prosecutors that led prosecutors to file bribery charges against former state Rep. Luis Arroyo in 2019, despite media reports that he did.
A footnote in the charging documents against Arroyo identified the unnamed state senator who agreed to wear a wire as “Cooperating Witness 1." It also noted the senator had been working with the FBI until Nov. 3, 2016.
Arroyo resigned after being charged, and just before a House Special Investigating Committee convened to review the charges against him and possibly recommend discipline.
A different House Special Investigating Committee met Thursday for the first time to evaluate House Speaker Michael Madigan's involvement in a bribery scheme involving ComEd. Madigan has not been charged with a crime.