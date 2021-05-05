DRESS CODE ENFORCEMENT –
ANDREW HENSEL
Headline: TBD
Version 1 (with wrap)
Members of the Senate Education Committee are debating a bill that would punish school districts by withholding EBF or money if they fail to adopt certain student dress code provisions regarding hairstyles
Version 1 (without wrap)
Senator Mike Simmons is leading a bill that would change school's dress code policy on hairstyles and withhold EBF or Evidence-Based Funding for schools that don’t comply.
Simmons: 9 seconds… “population”
While most Senate members agree with SB817 and the dress code, others have found an issue in withholding EBF.
Senator Suzanne Rezin said that withholding EBF could put some schools at risk.
Rezin B: 12 seconds… “effect”
Although the bill itself is thought to be a good idea, the punishment phase most likely will have to be changed for this bill to pass.
Version 2 (with wrap)
Version 2 (without wrap)
A new senate bill has recently been brought forward by Senator Mike Simmons (D). SB817 would make changes to the school's dress code policy on hairstyles.
Schools that do not comply would be at risk of losing Evidence-Based Funding, which Simmons believes will get schools to change.
Simmons C:12 seconds:” Handbooks ”
Senator Melinda Bush (D) has been in full support of the dress code change but not the punishment.
Bush: 10secs “Punishment”
The withholding of EBF has been the main debate of the bill.
Brief
Illinois Senate members recently have been in debates over SB817, a bill that would amend school dress code policies for hairstyles.
“The schools that do not comply would be subject to withholdings of EBF or Evidence-Based Funding,” says Senator Mike Simmons. The punishment for these schools has been the reason for debates among the senate members with many of them disagreeing with the withholding.
While many of the members agree with the changing of dress code policies, many do not want to withhold funding from schools that could be low-income, to begin with.
For SB817 to pass, Senate members will have to come together on a possible punishment other than EBF withholding for schools that do not comply.