(The Center Square) – Workers’ compensation rates in Delaware are dropping.
Beginning Dec. 1, a sixth consecutive yearly decrease in rates for the voluntary and residual markets will go into effect. The residual market will see an average decrease of 19.72%, while the voluntary market will see an average decrease of 14.76%, Insurance Commission Trinidid Navarro announced, according to the Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau.
“Lowering worker’s compensations costs time and time again helps our local businesses, who have faced several years of uncertainty and economic difficulty due to the pandemic,” Navarro said in a release. “It also helps us to attract new companies and jobs to our state. While costs continue to decrease, companies are keeping their eye on the ball by reducing risk through programs like our Workplace Safety initiative.”
According to the release, workers’ compensation insurance is coverage for when employees are hurt on the job and offers medical coverage and payments for wages lost due to injury. The lower premiums will not affect the change of compensation given to injured employees.
The new rates stem from a review by independent actuaries, a public hearing with the Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau, and the state’s ratepayer advocate, according to the release.
More than 1,200 employers will see savings for their premiums by taking part in the department’s Workplace Safety Program. Employers saved $7.4 million last year, according to the release. A 19% discount is available to eligible businesses who partake in annual safety inspections and initiating recommendations from inspections.
Employees, according to the release, directly benefit from employer-based safety goals as those savings can be passed along if there are no injuries through a specific period of time.