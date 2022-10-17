(The Center Square) – Worker’s compensation rates in Delaware are on the decline.
Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said Monday that for the sixth straight year, beginning Dec. 1, the voluntary and residual markets will both witness double-digit decreases.
“Lowering worker’s compensations costs time and time again helps our local businesses, who have faced several years of uncertainty and economic difficulty due to the pandemic,” Navarro said in a release. “It also helps us to attract new companies and jobs to our state. While costs continue to decrease, companies are keeping their eye on the ball by reducing risk through programs like our Workplace Safety initiative.”
According to the release, the decrease is anticipated to be in conjunction with a reversal of voluntary and resident market trends, with the residual market seeing the bigger decrease. Insurers in the residual market are the last line for coverage for companies that are unable to obtain or afford coverage. Rates, usually, do not decrease at a rate greater than the voluntary market as many of the companies have higher risks or claims history.
With the residual market experiencing a reduction, according to the release, workers’ compensation policies are less frequently used, and those companies have an easier time affording insurance through the traditional, voluntary market, according to the release.
Workers’ compensation insurance, according to the release, covers employees who are hurt on the job and can help with medical coverage and payments for lost wages.
The decline in rates, according to the release, will impact more than 1,200 businesses and saving approximately $7.4 million for those companies enrolled in the Workplace Safety Program. Businesses can potentially earn up to 19% discounts on insurance through annual safety inspections and applying recommendations.
The final rates, according to the release, are expected to be announced in early November, after the Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau reviews information from independent actuaries.