(The Center Square) – Unemployment is trending downward in Delaware. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics released its July 2021 report, and the Blue Hen State saw a drop of unemployment from 5.8% in June to 5.6% in July, signaling the state’s workforce is growing.
Delaware fell slightly above the 5.4% national unemployment rate, which declined by half a percentage point in the month of July. The national rate has dropped 4.8 percentage points since July 2020, with 23 states coming in under the national average.
The state’s unemployment rate in July 2020 was 8.3%.
The report indicates that unemployment rates dropped in 17 states and the District of Columbia, while 33 states remained stable. All U.S. states and the District of Columbia saw decreases from July 2020, when the pandemic was reaching its peak.
Delaware’s unemployment rate dropped 2.7% from July 2020, when the unemployment rate was 8.3%, according to the Delaware Department of Labor in its July report.
The data shows Delaware’s civilian labor force grew to 489,100 residents in July 2021 with 461,900 employed and 27,200 remaining unemployed. In June there were 460,400 employed while 28,400 remained unemployed. In July 2020, 449,100 state residents were employed and 40,400 were unemployed.
Kent County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 6.8% in July. New Castle County stood at 5.6% and Sussex County came in at 4.3%. One year ago, New Castle County stood at 8.8% unemployment, while Sussex County had 7.2% unemployment rate and Kent County came in at 7.1
Of the Delaware workers, the trades, transportation and utilities accounts for 19% of the workforce. Education and health workers make up 17% of the labor force, and professional and business services make up 13% of the workforce. The leisure and hospitality industry accounts for 11% of workers. State government comes in at 15%.