(The Center Square) – A trio of companies will oversee Delaware’s Medicaid programs, state officials announced.
The Department of Health and Human Services will continue using Highmark Health Options Blue Cross Blue Shield and AmeriHealth Caritas to administer programs and intends to sign a contract with Centene’s Delaware First Health, to operate the state’s Medicaid Managed Care Program.
Molly Magarik, who serves as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the department was pleased to reach the agreements with the three companies.
“These companies not only will offer more choice to our Medicaid members, but they also understand Delaware’s commitment to value-based care, and to the critical services that our Medicaid members need and deserve,” Magarik. “We appreciate the commitment of Highmark, AmeriHealth and Centene to providing a connection to care and support that will help our Medicaid members achieve their optimal health.”
House Joint Resolution 7, which was signed by Gov. John Carney in 2017, authorized the department to develop health care spending and quality benchmarks. The targeted spending, according to the release, is tied to Delaware’s economical growth, including health care spending through Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial insurers.
According to the release, 300,000 people are served by the Medicaid program. With open enrollment set for Oct. 1, members will receive information over the next several weeks in regard to their new program year.