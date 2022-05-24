(The Center Square) – As COVID-19 cases rise in Delaware, the state is encouraging residents to wear masks indoors.
The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting the number of cases of the highly infectious disease is again rising throughout the state and as it spreads residents are encouraged to get tested, get vaccinated, and wear masks in public.
Gov. John Carney tested positive for the virus last week. The infection was discovered when the governor used an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms. Carney is vaccinated and double boosted; he isolated as the infection ran its course.
According to a release, while the number of new cases is rising, the cases resulting in hospitalizations and death are lower than during the surge this past winter. The department urges anyone showing symptoms, or who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus and have tested positive, to get tested.
The state and federal government do not have mask mandates in place.
Residents who are eligible for a booster shot include those age 5 and older, including those 18 and older, and it has been five months after the second Pfizer dose; are age 18 and older and it has been two months since the initial Johnson & Johnson dose; and an additional, or fourth dose, of a Pfizer or Moderna dose and have immunocompromising conditions and are age 50 and older. A fourth booster can be received if it has been six months since an additional, or third, dose.
The department, according to the release, reports the 7-day daily average of new cases is 574.7, which is a difference of 417.6 since April 22. The positivity rate for the last seven days is 19%, which is up 11.4%. There are 127 current hospitalizations, and 13 of those patients are deemed critically ill. The number of deaths rose by 43 in the past month. Since March 11, 2020, the state has recorded 271,294 total cases.