(The Center Square) – The exacerbation of learning loss across the country is detailed in a new report from the Nation’s Report Card, showing Delaware’s scores have dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic altered classroom learning more than two years ago.
The report details classroom learning losses and gains for fourth graders and eighth graders in reading and math, using results from the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.
The report, according to the release, shows declines in math in Delaware in those grades are the largest recorded since the organization began compiling the report in 1969.
In math, fourth graders earned an overall score of 226, which is slightly lower than the national average of 235. However, that score is lower than 2019’s score of 239 and the 236-score achieved in 2003, according to the report.
For the 226 score, 64% of students were at or above the basic level, while only 26% were at or above proficiency. Only 4% of students were learning at the advanced level.
Reading scores for fourth-grade students hit 209, lower than the national average of 216. However, that score is also lower than 2019’s score of 218 but not much off from the 207 score recorded in 1998.
In reading in 2022, the state earned a score of 208, which was nearly 8 points below the national average. Of that score, 53% of students were at or above the basic level, while 25% were at or above proficiency, and 6% were at the advanced level.
However, 26% of students in Delaware performed at or above the proficient level in 2022, which was smaller than the 39% recorded in 2019 and the 31% measured in 2003.
In math, eighth graders recorded a score of 264, lower than the national average of 273. Of the students, 51% were at or above basic levels, while 18% were at or above proficient levels. Only 3% of students scored at the advanced level.
Delaware students earned a reading score of 253, which fell 6 points below the national average. Of those students, 62% of students were at or above the basic levels, 23% were at or above proficiency, and 2% were at the advanced level.
In fourth grade math, boys scored 227 and girls scored 224. White students scored 236, while blacks scored 212 and Hispanic students scored 218.
In fourth grade reading, girls scored 212 while boys scored 204. White students scored 280, Blacks scored 246, and Hispanics scored 257.
In eighth grade math, boys scored 265, while girls scored 263. White students scored 280, while Blacks scored 246, and Hispanic students scored 257.
In eighth reading, girls scored 258, while boys scored 248. White students scored 265, while Black students scored 240, and Hispanics students scored 244.