(The Center Square) – The number of Delaware students who transitioned from a traditional public school to a charter school rose during the pandemic, a report reveals.
The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic.” According to the organization’s findings, Delaware in the midst of the pandemic lost students in traditional public school settings, but gained them in charters, which are schools that receive government funding but operate autonomously of established state school systems.
According to the report, the state had 16,366 enrollees in public charter schools in the 2019-20 school year. The number ticked upward in the 2020-21 school year, with 16,910 students enrolled.
During the same time period, enrollment in traditional, or noncharter, public schools declined in the same year-over-year comparisons.
In the 2019-20 school year, there were a total of 124,485 students attending traditional public schools. The following year, enrollment declined 2.39%, to 121,513 students.
The trend continued in the 2021-22 school year, with charter enrollment continuing an upward ascent – 17,201 enrollees, or a 1.72% increase.
However, noncharter public enrollment also increased during the most recent statistical period, with 123,062 students attending a traditional public school in the 2021-22 school year. The figure still represented a decline from the 2019-20 school year but was a 1.27% increase from enrollment data in the 2020-21 school year.
Delaware was not alone in the statistical shift from traditional public schools to charters.
According to NAPCS data, all but three states recorded rising charter school attendance and declining traditional public school attendance during the two heaviest years of the pandemic.
While the numbers leveled off in the most recent school year, a number of states continued notching increased attendance in charter schools.
“Our analysis clearly demonstrates that enrollment gains in charter schools have persisted while enrollment losses for district public schools have remained,” NAPCS representatives Drew Jacobs and Debbie Veney wrote in the report.
Jacobs is senior director of policy, research and evaluation with the association, while Veney is senior vice president of communications and marketing.
“Our examination of data for white, Black and Hispanic students reveals interesting information about white students driving district enrollment losses and Hispanic students bolstering charter growth,” Jacobs and Veney wrote.
In the report, Jacobs and Veney acknowledged each state contends with a variety of unique and specific factors, including overall population shifts.
“We find the charter sector outperforming population changes in many states,” Jacobs and Veney wrote. “No matter how you examine the data, families from all walks of life are making different choices for their children following the pandemic and many of them are choosing charter schools.”