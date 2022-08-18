(The Center Square) – A federal grant will be used in northern Delaware for the planning phases of a highway project.
The Delaware Department of Transportation received a $6 million RAISE grant through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will be used for the Route 9 Defined project, which is in the early planning stages.
Matt Vincent, chief of project development for the Northern District at the Delaware Department of Transportation, said the overall project could reach $90 million if the entire plan is developed through construction.
Route 9 runs from Wilmington to Seaford, and the Route 9 Defined project would focus on a stretch of the highway between New Castle and Wilmington, Vincent said.
The project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, is designed to increase connectivity and quality of life for communities along the corridor to identify projects contained in Wometco’s master plan for the project that would be fast-tracked to the final design stage.
“This project is looking to implement key components of the master plan,” Vincent said. “It includes road reconstruction to address some of the pavement issues, and there is a potential for road reconfigurations, reducing lanes and provide better access for bike and pedestrian lanes.”
Vincent said the project could encompass adding roundabouts and different intersections.
“(The master plan) identified a number of intersections for roundabouts, done as part of a high-level planning study,” he said. “This project will dive more into detail and look at the best engineering solutions for those locations.”
Among the projects, the plan would work to connect neighborhoods in a safe manner, improve or replace infrastructure, and give more options for transportation for those lacking vehicles, the release said.
The funding, Vincent said, will help the department with planning phases that will eventually lead to construction.