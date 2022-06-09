(The Center Square) – Fentanyl and cocaine could be major contributors to a rise in overdose deaths in Delaware, state health officials said.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Services reports overdoses spiked during the month of May to set a record high. Officials suspect 42 people died from overdoses and health officials fear the majority can be contributed to fentanyl, a pain reliver 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, and an increased use of cocaine.
“We know that more families and friends have Narcan at home or with them to try to reverse opioid overdoses, but, sadly, that cannot prevent every heartbreaking overdose death,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said in the release. “We urge families to convince their loved ones to get connected to treatment resources and services. Medical providers can make that referral or family members can drop by one of our Bridge Clinics to talk with trained counselors.”
According to the release, the state had a record 515 people die from drug overdoses in 2021 with more than 80% involving fentanyl. Nearly half of those overdose deaths included use of cocaine.
The overdose deaths in May, according to the release, tops the previous high of 30 set in August 2018 and matched in May 2020. Of the overdose deaths this past May, 25 took place in New Castle County, 12 occurred in Sussex County, and five took place in Kent County.
According to data from the Department of Forensic Science, 159 people in the state have died from suspected overdoses through May 31, nearly the same rate as overdose deaths last year.
According to the release, the state offers the 24/7 Hope Line through the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. The program is a single point of contact where people can be put in touch with several resources and other information, including professional support from clinicians and peer specialists.
“Our Bridge Clinics greet walk-ins with dignity and no judgment,” Joanna Champney, director of the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health said in the release. “Whether someone just needs to talk about their options or they’re ready for treatment, we can help you. Through our partnership with the Delaware State Police, we’ve put clinicians in multiple police troop locations statewide so we can help people pre-arrest who have had a brush with the law.”
According to the release, the increase in overdose deaths in May comes on the heels of the fall of 2021 when the state had a jump (15%) in drug-related deaths, according to the forensic science division.
“This increased loss of life is heartbreaking,” Dr. Kary Rattay, health director for the Division of Public Health, said in the release. “It is important for the public to know that fentanyl is being added to multiple types of illicit substances and is seen more commonly with amphetamines like cocaine. We know that Narcan can and does save lives, so we urge anyone who is actively using any illicit substances, as well as family and friends, to have Narcan on hand and be trained on how to use the medication.”
Narcan is the brand name of a opioid reversal medication that includes naloxone.
The state, according to the release, also offers Bridge Clinics for in-person services, including access to naloxone.