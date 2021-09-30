(The Center Square) – The number of new unemployment claims filed in the state of Delaware is dropping, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In a Thursday news release, the department reported that for the week ending Sept. 25, 362,000 workers filed new claims for unemployment nationwide, an 11,000 increase in new claims from the week prior.
But in Delaware, those numbers dropped by 127 new claims, according to the release, down from 716 claims the previous week to just 589 last week. For the week ending Sept. 18, the state saw a 191 jump in total claims, including recurring ones, to 5,408 claims with just 5,217 the prior week.
There was one fewer Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claim in the state, according to the release, down to a total of 16. The number of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Claims dropped drastically when the federal program ended Sept. 4, when there were 3,387 claims to just 410 one week later.
Delaware’s unemployment rate stands at 5.4% for August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, dropping from 7.9% in July.
The state’s Department of Labor is hosting a job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the John W. Pitts Recreation Center in Dover. The event will feature government and private sector employers, including the city of Dover, state of Delaware and more.
According to the department, the national unemployment rate is 5.2%.