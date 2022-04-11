(The Center Square) – A new report indicates Delaware will face some challenges, along with some opportunities, with offshore wind production.
In a new report from researchers at the University of Delaware, Shawn M. Garvin, secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, said it gives clear input as to the path that should be taken if offshore wind production becomes reality.
“While it does not address all of the options put forward by the Governor’s Offshore Wind Working Group, this new report provides insights into current market conditions, outlines policy options for Delaware, and identifies important tradeoffs based on priorities determined by the governor and state legislature,” Garvin said in the release. “The report, along with the findings put forward by the Offshore Wind Working Group, are essential pieces that will help ensure we make the right decisions moving forward.”
According to the release, Garvin approached the university last year to provide a report consisting of market trends, economic viability that included pricing, supply chain estimates, and workforce development, along with any obstacles and options for future procurement of the energy source to power Delaware.
The report indicated that projections for offshore wind power prices are within the range of cost the state is currently using for wholesale power, and power generated for offshore wind would cost the state less than half the price of current electricity supply demands, according to the release.
Plus, the costs of using offshore wind come with lesser social costs for health and climate impacts from note using power plants that pollute the environment.
A 2018 report, according to the release, from the state’s Offshore Wind Working Group pointed to several options to be taken into consideration. One included the state waiting until more offshore wind developers entered the market.
Kris Ohleth, who serves as executive director for SIOW at the University of Delaware, said the report provides insight on different approaches for the commodity.
“If Delaware decides to create a procurement for offshore wind, the state will develop its own approach based on its priorities,” Ohleth said in the release. “This report describes potential policies and opportunities and quantifies their relative effects on the cost of electricity.”
The state, according to the release, has set goals in its Climate Action Plan that call for using 40% of its renewable energy by 2035 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to reduce the impact of climate change.
According to the release, the state will “continue to study and evaluate” all of its options pertaining to the technical challenges for utilizing offshore wind as part of its power grid.