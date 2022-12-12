(The Center Square) – A new report illustrates how Delaware is delivering services while at the same time saving taxpayer money.
The sixth annual Government Efficiency and Accountability Review Board, which was created through Executive Order No. 4 in February 2017, works to identify ways in which the state can operate more efficiently, improve services and provide cost savings was released late last week.
“As the GEAR Board performs its valuable role and we continue to train employees across the state, our state government is finding ways to save taxpayer money and foster a culture of continuous improvement.” Gov. John Carney said in a release. “GEAR’s efforts to improve data-driven decision making are exactly what we need to generate service improvements and communicate the value of savings that are being achieved for Delawareans.”
The report, according to the release, highlighted many key accomplishments in 2022, including developing improvement opportunities for state government and a cost savings of $61 to $65 million over the life of projects that are currently being completed.
Included in the report, according to the release, are policy and budget recommendations for fiscal year 2024, which will be released Jan. 26, 2023.
The recommendations included in the report, according to the release, are supporting the Ready in Six permitting initiative, expanding participating in the Continuous Improvement Practitioner Training program, and identifying and implementing changes in the state personnel system by establishing positions for project managers and lean business process analysts.
“The ability to quantify outcomes is as important as the development of the skills applied to delivering efficiencies,” Charles Clark and Daniel Madrid, executive director and deputy director of GEAR respectively, and Bryan Sullivan, director of management efficiency at the Delaware Office of Management and Budget, said in a release. “The Enterprise Services Delivery and GEAR Field teams represent fifteen state organizations that are delivering value through the execution of numerous projects aimed at achieving cost savings, estimated to total $61-65 million over the life of projects underway.”