(The Center Square) – Training and educating Delaware restaurant workers to recognize and reverse opioid overdoses is the function of a new program, state officials announced.
The Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response announced the launch of the Restaurant Accolade Program. The new initiative will train and educate restaurant workers on how to recognize when a person is overdosing and what needs to be done to save that person’s life.
“It’s heartbreaking to know that among the 447 Delawareans who died of a drug overdose in 2020, that individuals within food service industry were among those more heavily impacted,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said in the release. “The hard-working individuals in our state need to be aware of the steps necessary to reverse or prevent overdoses that could affect their co-workers. The Restaurant Accolade Program is a great way for businesses to take care of their employees and provide a method for employers to remain informed on the opioid crisis.”
Kate Brookins, director of the Office of Health Crisis Response said the division purchases Narcan from a medical supplier under state contract, using state funds from the Tobacco Settlement Fund and federal grant funds that are identified for addressing opioid overdoses. NARCAN, a nasal spray containing the overdose reversal mediation naloxone, is available at no cost to the public.
The department reports there have been 62 suspected overdose deaths as of Wednesday.
According to the release, the program was created with the restaurant, hospitality groups, and other food service industry workers in mind. The program also works to eliminate the stigma associated with substance abuse disorder.
Using information from the state’s first Drug Overdose Mortality Surveillance Report, which reported on drug overdoses in 2017, analysis found that 10% of those who perished were employed in the food service industry.
“Anecdotally, restaurant employees and hospitality group managers have noted that there is an increased risk of opioid use among restaurant workers industry-wide,” Mark Black from Brick Works Brewing & Eats in Smyrna said in the release. He said his business is entering the program “because this is a problem we can no longer ignore.”
The program, according to the release, will teach staff in the industry how to respond to opioid overdoses, and help create policies and workplace environments supportive of both workers and patrons.
Restaurants will undergo three levels of hands-on training. The Bronze Level will train key staff to recognize overdoses and use NARCAN on overdose victims and contact emergency medical assistance. The Silver Level will train one or two individuals in the restaurant to be peer supporters of co-workers. The Gold Level will train general managers and human resources personnel to support policies and procedures that will create a positive environment for individuals in recovery.
The people who attend the training will also learn how to use naloxone and will be provided with free Opioid Rescue Kits, according to the release.
The department will host free training sessions on March 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. via Zoom, and March 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom. To register, contact the Office of Health Crisis Response at OHCR@delaware.gov