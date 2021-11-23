(The Center Square) – A new partnership in Delaware is designed to increase access to high-quality STEM resources, state officials announced.
The state’s Department of Education, DuPont, and Discovery Education announced in a news release the three entities are coming together to enhance instructional resources and materials to provide a quality education for students in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program across the state.
The partnership will span three years and will support the state’s Delaware Pathway’s initiative, which is designed to help students develops skills in the STEM program to obtain high-priority occupations throughout the state, according to the release.
“Acquiring academic knowledge, technical skills, and meaningful work experience gives students the freedom to choose their life’s path,” Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said in the release. “This new partnership provides Delaware students an even better opportunity to develop the skills needed for the careers of tomorrow. Thus, I look forward to supporting the progress of this exciting new collaboration.”
DuPont will take a leadership stake in the partnership to “develop a stronger, more diverse, equitable and inclusive talent pipeline” in hopes of aiding students to fill STEM jobs throughout the country, according to the release.
“Connecting what is being taught in the classroom to Delaware employers is critical,” Luke Rhine, director of career and technical education and STEM initiatives at the Delaware Department of Education, said in the release. “The resources provided through this partnership will support middle school and high school teachers as they build bridges between classrooms and careers for all students. We are thankful for partners like DuPont who share our goals related to STEM- and career-focused education.”
The partnership, according to the release, will facilitate instruction in the classroom, and also remotely or wherever learning takes place, to connect students and teachers with ready-to-use lessons as part of the Discovery Education’s K-12 daily learning platform.
Teachers, through the partnership, will undergo professional development with the goal of helping educators understand the value of the technology investments through a global community of education professionals, according to the release.