(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment in Delaware dropped significantly in the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor, potentially signifying continued signs of recovery in the state from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The data for the week ending Sept. 4 showed that 400 people filed new jobless claims, a drop of 127 from the prior week. Numbers for ongoing unemployment claims run a week behind the new claims, and the data for the week ending Aug. 28 showed Delaware with 6,679 people collecting benefits, 151 fewer than the week before.
There were 28 new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the week ending Sept. 4, compared with 15 the prior week. As of Aug. 21, there were 2,981 people in Delaware collecting the extra benefit, a decline of 175 from the week before.
Nationally, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program has come to an end, but the Labor Department’s report noted that backdated claims are included in the data.
The latest monthly report from the Delaware Department of Labor, released in August and based on July’s numbers, showed that there were 489,075 people in the state’s civilian labor force, including 461,919 with jobs and 27,156 unemployed, for a 5.5% unemployment rate.
For the nation as a whole, there were about 310,000 new unemployment claims, down 35,000 from the week before.
“This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000,” a Department of Labor news release noted. “… The 4-week moving average was 339,500, a decrease of 16,750 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500.”
Delaware reintroduced work search requirements to receive unemployment benefits in June, after they had been suspended during the early days of the pandemic to encourage residents to stay home.