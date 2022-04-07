(The Center Square) – A new proposal for the legalization of recreational marijuana has risen in Delaware.
The House of Representatives’ Republican Caucus announced on its Facebook page that House Bill 371, sponsored by Rep. Edward S. Osienski, D-Brookside, has been introduced. The bill, if enacted, would call for the elimination of all penalties for possession of 1 ounce or less by those age 21 and older.
The bill’s introduction comes three weeks after a similar bill sought to make adult-use marijuana legal in The First State but fell two votes shy of the necessary three-fifths majority.
According to the post, the state’s code was changed in June 2015 that decriminalized possession of marijuana for personal use. But, under the code a $100 civil penalty would be levied. The proposed bill would eliminate the penalty.
House Bill 372, if enacted, would be known as the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, and would need a three-fifths super majority vote in both chambers to pass.
“I’ve been working on this for quite a few years,” Osienski said. “A few attempts were not successful. I want to end harmful prohibition on marijuana that has been more harmful than good. People have been arrested and charged, and there are plenty of studies that show marijuana is less harmful than alcohol. So, why are we continuing to arrest people?”
Osienski said he is working to decriminalize marijuana because that “affects people with job applications.” Plus, he hopes to curtail the illegal market.
“I want to create a driving, regulated business into this product,” Osienski said. “That would create jobs and put a tax on it that would create revenue. It would all be overseen by the Department of Alcohol and Tobacco enforcement with train officers who would report on the illegal market.”
Because the bill would call for a new state tax or fee, or increasing existing tax rates or fees, it is required to receive minimum three-fifths vote. On March 10, the bill did not receive the required 25 votes for ratification in the House of Representatives. That vote was 23-14.
The bill, if enacted, would see the marijuana industry become regulated by the state and curtail the illegal market from distributing marijuana in the state.
Under the bill, marijuana sales would be taxed at a rate of 15%, and the Marijuana Regulation Fund and Justice Reinvestment Fund would be created. Each month, 7% of the tax revenue collected would be allocated to the Justice Reinvestment Fund, which would fall under the Department of Justice. Funds will be used to improve the quality of life for communities most impacted by the prohibition of marijuana.
Rep. Ruth Briggs King, R-Long Neck, said she will not support legalization of marijuana.
“(The previous bill) has a lot of different moving parts as it was defeated,” Briggs King said. “There were a lot of issues with it. I personally can’t support it as long as we have some federal prohibitions. I think it sets up issues to how we handle the proceeds.”
Briggs King said she has researched marijuana and feels the compound has repercussions to use.
“Knowing the impact it has on the unborn child, the impact on child development,” Briggs King said referring to why she wouldn’t support it. “When you make a move to legalize marijuana, you are pushing down for younger people to have access to it.”
In the United States, 18 states currently have legalized adult-use marijuana and 37 states, including Delaware, have medical marijuana laws.