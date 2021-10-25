(The Center Square) – Federal assistance will be flowing into the state of Delaware to help residents and businesses rebuild after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida ravaged parts of the state in September, Gov. John Carney announced.
On Sunday, Carney received word that the Biden Administration approved a Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the state that will allow federal funding to supplement state and local recovery efforts from the flooding that ensued Sept. 1-7 due to the storm.
Delaware Emergency Management Agency director AJ Schall said the state is “grateful” to receive the declaration.
“We are grateful that the request to aid affected governments and nonprofits, was approved and are hopeful that FEMA will be able to provide support directly to our residents who are still struggling to recover from this history event,” Shall said in a news release. “DEMA will continue to work our federal partners, local government entities, and nonprofits which were affected by the flooding.”
The remnants of the storm passed through The First State causing severe flooding, according to the release. The state’s request to FEMA included individual and public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs funding, in addition to assistance from the Small Business Administration.
Public Assistance requests, according to the release, were approved for New Castle County, while the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding was approved for the entire state.
Funding from the program, according to the release, would help state and local governments, in addition to certain nonprofit organizations, and features a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and repairing or replacing facilities damaged in the weather event.
The state’s request for Individual Assistance is still under review, according to the release.