(The Center Square) — Delaware lawmakers are considering a proposal aimed at curtailing the state's rising traffic deaths and reducing crime by providing more funds for law enforcement agencies.
The bipartisan bill, which is pending before the state House of Representatives, calls for spending $20 million on a new program to provide grants to police departments.
Funding from the proposed Expanded Protection for Our Communities and Homes program could be used by police agencies to recruit new officers, pay for the salaries of newly hired officers and cover overtime costs and implement programs to improve public safety, backers of the proposal say.
The money would be distributed in lump sums to participating police departments, with each getting at least $50,000 in the first round of allocations. Additional grant funding would be allocated based on the number of uniformed law enforcement officers at each agency, according to the bill's authors.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek Valley, said the move is a temporary fix to shore up police departments that are struggling to deal with crime and traffic enforcement amid a shortage of new recruits and officers leaving the profession.
"Police agencies throughout the nation are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit qualified candidates, keep the experienced officers they have, and meet their responsibilities to the communities they serve,” he said in a statement. "This bill would give them some additional resources to do more while also addressing the underlying systemic problems associated with recruitment and retention."
Smith said the shortage of new recruits is stretching many police agencies staffing as the state grapples with rising crimes and record levels of traffic fatalities.
In 2021, there were 139 traffic fatalities on Delaware’s roads – the highest number since 2006, according to state records. In the previous year, the state recorded 165 traffic deaths matching an all-time high said more than three decades ago.
"Many constituents have told me they are growing more concerned about the safety of our roads," he said. "It’s not just an issue of perception; it’s reflected in our traffic statistics."
Smith said the proposal wouldn't create any ongoing liability for taxpayers and police departments would have to pick up the costs after the program after three years.
"This initiative is not intended to be a solution, but rather a way to start taking steps to deal with this situation before it gets worse," he said.
The bill, which received a favorable report last month by the House's Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee, is pending before the House Appropriations Committee.