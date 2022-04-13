(The Center Square) – A new partnership using federal funds will prop up an innovative housing program in Delaware, state officials announced.
Sen. Kyle Evan Gay, D-Talleyville, and the Delaware State Housing Authority have announced a new initiative using $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars that will assist low-income renters building credit.
The new program, the Tenant Rent-Reporting Pilot Program, works to subsidize the expense of reporting rent payments to major credit bureaus for those renters who are defined as low-income or receiving housing assistance. The reporting will aid those renters in building credit history.
“We know that payment history is the primary factor in determining credit scores, but unlike many other recurring payments, rental payments are not automatically reflected on credit reports,” Gay said in the release. “This pilot program will fill that large gap by ensuring that on-time rental payments are reported to credit agencies, thereby providing struggling families access to new opportunities to improve their financial standing.”
According to the release, the program provides renters with a payment history with a new practice of reporting rent payments in an effort to build an on-time payment history. The overall goal is credit literacy for those individuals and build an overall credit picture to maintain a solid financial footing and remove barriers to home ownership, personal and business loans, in addition to jobs requiring credit checks, and affordable insurance.
“The Tenant Rent-Reporting Pilot is among the first statewide housing programs to utilize ARPA funding in an innovative and relevant way,” Eugene R. Young Jr., director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, said in the release. “The investment in this initiative will ensure that Delawareans can achieve greater financial and housing success. The agency’s priority is to consider sustainability and expansion while implementing the pilot program.”
The program, according to the release, will be run through a third party, and will subsidize a year’s worth of rent reporting services to nearly 400 tenants whose income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty level or receive housing assistance from the state.
According to the release, renters and those on housing assistance will be able to sign up if they choose. The program will also recruit participants from historically disadvantaged groups.
The program comes on the heels of the Federal National Mortgage Association, or Fannie Mae, changing its underwriting in 2021 to allow lenders to detect rental payments and utilize that information during credit assessments. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company, or Freddie Mac, also began giving closing costs on multi-family loans for those renters who are willing to report tenants’ on-time payments.