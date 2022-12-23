(The Center Square) – A lower rate is headed to Delaware businesses subjected to the state’s law pertaining to the sale of petroleum and petroleum products.
The Delaware Department of Finance’s Division of Revenue said that effective Jan. 1, businesses who fall under the realm of the Hazardous Substance Cleanup Act will be a rate of 0.8389%, down from $1.675% in 2022.
The program, which was ratified in 1990 by the General Assembly, enables the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control the ability to address sites, including brownfields, needing remediation under the federal government’s Superfund program. The department has identified more than 1,100 sites across the state that potentially contain hazardous substances.
The rate, according to the release, is applicable to taxable gross receipts from the sale of petroleum or petroleum products in Delaware.
In 2018, legislation was passed, according to the release, which called for any future rate increases to be based on a “lookback period.” The rates are not permitted to be lower than 0.675% and can’t be higher than 1.675%.
Rates, according to the release, are calculated by multiplying 0.9%, which is the original rate, by a fraction featuring a numerator of $15 million and a denominator containing the amount of total collections in the future from July 1 to June 30 of the previous year.
The act was passed, according to the release, to help ensure Delaware would have funding to cleanup facilities that have released, or are an imminent threat, hazardous substances.