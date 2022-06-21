(The Center Square) – Construction is set to begin on a main thoroughfare that is designed to reduce congestion and improve traffic, Delaware Gov. John Carney said.
The second-term Democrat announced Tuesday that the Delaware Department of Transportation, along with the Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Route 1 and 16 Grade Separated Interchange project in Sussex County.
According to the release, the project will cost more than $40 million to improve traffic entering the state’s seashore.
“These projects not only improve our transportation infrastructure, but they also provide hundreds of jobs for our construction industry,” Carney said in the release. “As Sussex County continues to grow, we are making investments to meet those needs with more than $1.3 billion of work planned in Sussex over the next six years.”
According to the release, the project includes building a grade separation, including bridge and entrance/exit ramps, at the intersection of Routes 1 and 16 just outside Milton. The interchange will replace the current traffic signal intersection.
State Route 1 will be elevated, according to the release, over Route 16. Two new bridge spans will carry the highway traffic which is aimed at creating free-flowing traffic in the north and southbound directions. There will be entrance and exit ramps to and from Route 16, in addition to turning lanes at the ramp intersections.
Route 1, according to the release, will be realigned with Deep Branch Road. In addition, stormwater management facilities, roadside swales, and lighting will be added.
“Since 2009, we have completed seven grade separated interchanges along Route 1 south of Dover and this project is another step in our work to limit the number of access points where vehicles enter and exit the highway to improve safety and reduce congestion as part of our Corridor Capacity Preservation Program,” Majeski said in the release.
A-Del Construction, according to the release, is constructing the project and the new interchange. Work is anticipated to be complete by late 2025.