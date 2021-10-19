(The Center Square) – Delaware communities affected by environmental pollution can now apply for grants, state officials announced.
The state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced in a news release the 2022 grant cycle for restoration grants is now accepting applications.
The Community Environmental Project Fund, which was created by the General Assembly in 2004, authorizes the state to withhold 25% of revenue collected from penalties and violations of environmental regulations be placed in the fund to allow communities to create pollution measures.
Funds are available, according to the release, through competitive grants to nonprofit organizations to aid communities in reducing pollution, enhancing natural resources, and enhancing recreational opportunities.
In 2021, no parent should worry that the water coming out of their faucet could make their child sick.— Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) October 19, 2021
Applicants are required to identify the drainage basin where the project is located, and grants up to $25,000 will be awarded to civic and community groups, educational organizations, local governments, and state agencies, according to the release.
According to the release, the application deadline is Friday, Dec. 17, and projects that are funded can begin on July 1, 2022, with work being completed by June 30, 2023.
A virtual public workshop on the program will be hosted by DNREC at 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Information is available at de.gov/dnrecmeetings and preregistration is required.
Programs recently funded include habitat restoration, tire cleanup, a pollinating rain garden at a school, a museum trail project, and more.