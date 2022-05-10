(The Center Square) – A proposed, new one-time grant program would benefit Delaware roads and communities, state officials announced.
A new bill is expected to be filed next week in the House that would provide $20 million for an initiative designed to prevent traffic deaths, address crime, and bring Delaware’s law enforcement agencies to full staffing.
“Police agencies throughout the nation are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit qualified candidates, keep the experienced officers they have, and meet all their obligations to the communities they serve,” state Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek Valley, the author of the legislation, said in the release.
Under the bill, the Extended Protection for Our Communities and Homes program would provide dollars to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, according to the release. The department would then allocate money in lump sums to 50 state, county, municipal, and university policing departments which will be designated in the proposed legislation.
According to the release, each agency would receive no less than $50,000. Distribution would be determined by per capita using the number of uniformed law enforcement officers for each department beginning with the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
Agencies who receive funding would have three years to expend the funds, which can be used for promotions, paying salaries for new officers, pay overtime at short-staffed departments, and instill programs that would improve safety.
“A lot of constituents have told me they are growing more concerned about the safety of our roads,” Smith said in the release. “Other legislators I’ve spoken with are hearing the same thing. It’s not just an issue of perception, it’s reflected in our traffic statistics.”
Through May 4, according to the release, 47 vehicle-related deaths have occurred in the state, which is a rise of 50% from the same timeframe last year.
“Departments that are stretched to the limit just to hold the line on the commission of the most serious of felonies have been challenged to deal with other major concerns, like aggressive driving and property crimes,” Smith said in the release. “This bill would give them some additional resources to do more, while also addressing the underlying systemic problem of filling vacancies and expanding staffs.”
Departments receiving funding, according to the release, would be required each year to submit a report to Homeland Security on how the money was spent. Information from those reports would then be sent to the Legislature, the governor, and also be provided online for the public.
Unused funds, according to the release, would be placed into the state’s general fund.