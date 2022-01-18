(The Center Square) – Students and teachers in elementary and high schools throughout the state will be receiving new masks, Delaware Gov. John Carney said.
The governor announced the distribution of 125,000 KN95 masks in a Tuesday afternoon news release as part of an effort to ensure students remain in the classroom.
The masks are a one-time distribution and will be sent to schools for students in grades six and higher to use. Masks are also being sent to child care providers, in addition to public and private schools, and parochial schools.
“There is nothing more important than making sure our children can remain learning in the classrooms,” Carney said in the release. “We have learned the importance of multi-layer masks and masks that fit snugly on your face. We hope that this mask distribution will help students and educators continue to slow the surge of COVID-19 as they have throughout the pandemic. Parents, families and teachers should expect more guidance from their schools about when they can pick up their masks.”
According to the release, the KN95 masks will be made available to staff members as needed or requested, adding to school mitigation efforts to keep students in the classroom and decrease quarantines. Masks are being distributed based on the number of staff at schools and the number of students in grade six and higher.
The state is asking child care providers to pre-register for masks via a link that will be sent via email from the Department of Education. Providers, should they not receive the link by Wednesday, can email mask.distribution@doe.k12.de.us to receive assistance with registration.
“Our school and child care leaders are working hard to keep our buildings open for in-person learning through operational challenges caused by the current COVID-19 surge,” Dr. Mark Holodick, secretary of the Delaware Department of Education, said in the release. “This is another support to help them do that, and I appreciate the state prioritizing these masks for our children, educators, school staff and childcare workers.”