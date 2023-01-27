(The Center Square) — Pay raises for public school teachers and other government workers, tax relief and increased spending on healthcare, housing and education are among the highlights of Delaware Gov. John Carney's preliminary budget proposal.
The spending plan, unveiled Thursday, calls for spending $5.48 billion — a more than 7% increase over the current fiscal year — and includes pay increases for teachers and other school workers ranging from 3% to 9%, which would cost $149.7 million.
Carney also wants to raise the minimum wage for full-time public sector workers to $15 per hour to maintain and recruit new employees amid workforce shortages.
The second-term Democrat said the spending plan reflects his administration's priorities to boost pay for teachers and state employees, and make investments in housing and child care while "responsibly managing taxpayer dollars."
"We’ll also provide middle class tax relief for working Delawareans," he said in remarks Thursday. "We’re continuing to strengthen our economy, invest in public schools, support families and our workforce, and protect our environment."
The plan doesn't call for tapping into the state’s $316 million reserves or "rainy day fund," and pumps another $19 million into a "budget stabilization" fund, which would bring the fund's total to $421.5 million.
The budget also calls for spending an additional $101.5 million on housing, and $30 million for mental health services for elementary and middle school students.
Carney's spending plan also includes tax reforms, including a proposal to increase the standard deduction for personal income tax filers by 75% to $5,700 for individuals and $11,400 for joint filers, starting in tax year 2024.
His proposal also calls for increasing the state's Earned Income Tax Credit to 7.5% of the federal credit, beginning in the 2023 tax year, which state budget writers say would cost nearly $25 million in fiscal year 2024, and $55.7 million in the following fiscal year.
A December report issued by the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council estimated a state surplus at the end of the current fiscal year of $662 million.
Carney cited the robust surplus in proposing to divert more funds to a $1.3 billion capital budget for construction and transportation projects in the next fiscal year.
That spending will include $322 million in work on roads and highways; $192 million for K-12 schools; $116 million for court, police, and prisons and $60 million for deferred maintenance, capital improvements, and technology upgrades at state-run colleges.
At a briefing Thursday, Republican lawmakers raised Carney's plans to squirrel more money away in the state's reserve funds, boost pay for teachers and spend more money on affordable housing, but questioned the 7.4% spending increase, and his decision not to increase state grant money for community organizations.
Carney's budget now heads to the Joint Finance Committee, which will hold hearings on the spending plan next month. The fiscal year begins on July 1.