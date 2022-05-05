(The Center Square) – Air quality in Delaware is better than it was in the 1970s, state officials announced.
Shawn M. Garvin, secretary for the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, said today’s air in the state is cleaner than before the Environmental Protection Agency implemented the National Ambient Air Quality Standards under the Clean Air Act nearly 50 years ago.
For Air Quality Awareness Week, DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin visited the MLK air monitoring station, one of 11 air monitoring sites across the state that track pollutants that impact #Delaware’s air quality. #AQAW2022 https://t.co/qAGDE5srM0 pic.twitter.com/5tvHiEZAjI— Delaware DNREC (@DelawareDNREC) May 4, 2022
“Part of DNREC’s mission is to ensure clean air for all Delawareans. Clean air is especially important for our most vulnerable populations: children, older people, and people living with health conditions,” Garvin said in the release. “Our monitoring network data shows our air quality is good overall, but good is not good enough. DNREC is committed to working continuously to make our air quality better.”
According to the release, the department maintains 11 permanent air monitoring sites throughout the state that are designed to track pollutants. The most comprehensive monitoring station in the state is located in Wilmington along MLK Jr. Boulevard.
The station, according to the release, tracks ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxide, in addition to two different sizes of matter. However, the station also serves as a real-time weather monitoring station recording wind speed and direction, humidity, temperature, pressure, ultraviolet and solar radiation, and cloud height and also features a rain gauge.
The department’s Division of Air Quality, according to the release, provides maintenance to the station while maintaining operational control, and urges residents to check the Air Quality Index before planning outdoor activities.
The state’s air quality features a “good” rating nearly year-round, according to the release.