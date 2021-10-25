Candidates interested in running in the special election for the District 1 seat of the Dover City Council in Delaware have until Nov. 1 to file.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 16. No primary election was scheduled.
The special election was called after Matthew Lindell resigned from his seat on the nine-seat city council after deciding to move from the district. Lindell served from 2017 to 2021.
