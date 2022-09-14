(The Center Square) – Delaware will have a new auditor of accounts.
Democratic challenger Lydia York ousted embattled incumbent Kathleen K. McGuiness in Tuesday’s primary election to advance to the Nov. 8 Election Day. With 12.2% of voters turning out to the polls, they made they voice clear.
Delaware joined Rhode Island and New Hampshire in wrapping up the nation's primary season Tuesday.
York amassed 33,086 votes for 70.04% of the vote; McGuiness earned just 13,886 votes (29.56%). York pulled in 21,217 votes in New Castle County, 4,969 in Kent County, and 6,900 in Sussex County to cruise to victory. McGuiness tallied 8,826 votes in New Castle County, 2,676 in Kent County, and 2,384 in Sussex County.
York took to her Facebook page a few hours after the polls closed to claim victory.
She wrote, “Thank you so much Delaware Democrats! This was a team effort, and your support means the world to me. We’re going to bring transparency and accountability back to the Auditor’s office, and we’re going to do it together. On to the general election!”
McGuiness was found guilty by a Kent County judge June 1 on two felonies and three misdemeanors stemming from an October 2021 indictment.
In the case, prosecutors alleged McGuiness had broken multiple conflict-of-interest laws when she offered a state contract to a consultant who worked on her campaign and providing her daughter with a part-time job in her office.
Calls from the state Legislature were made to Gov. John Carney to have McGuiness removed from office; the governor is unable to under state law until sentencing is handed down.
In state senator races, in District 6, Democratic candidate Russ Huxable earned 2,940 votes (69.78%) to beat out John “Jack” Bucchioni, who earned 1,273 votes (30.22%). On the Republican ticket, Stephen Smyke was unchallenged to advance to November’s general election.
In District 14, Democratic candidate Kyra Hoffner received 963 votes (33.88%) to beat out Michael “Tater” Hill-Shaner, who earned 777 votes (27.34%). Kevin Musto received 552 votes (18.42%), Sam Noel gained 247 votes (8.69%), and Robert Sebastiano recorded 303 votes (10.66%). On the Republican side, Mark Pugh advanced to November unchallenged.
In the District 1 race for state representative, Democratic incumbent Nnamdi O. Chukwuocha eked out a narrow victory over Shane’ Nicole Darby. Chukwuocha earned 1,207 votes (50.48%) to Darby's 1,184 votes (49.52%). Republican candidate Mark Garder was unchallenged.
In District 6, incumbent Debra J. Heffernan gained victory by outlasting challenger Becca Collo. Heffernan pulled in 1,399 votes (55.43%), while Cotto earned 1,125 votes (44.57%). Republican candidate Michael Krawczuk advanced to November unchallenged.