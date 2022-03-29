(The Center Square) – Eight Delaware industrial sites are set to receive economic development funding, state officials said.
The Council on Development Finance has approved commercial and industrial sites in each county to receive a total of $6.2 million through the Site Readiness Fund to attract businesses and jobs to the state.
“The Site Readiness Fund was created to help fund development or redevelopment of commercial and industrial sites across Delaware to spur economic growth and new business investment,” Gov. John Carney said in the release. “With the funding approved today, these properties can be quickly converted to meet the needs of employers who will create quality jobs for Delawareans.”
Three sites in New Castle and Kent counties and two sites in Sussex County will receive funding created through Senate Bill 127, which invests in the construction, renovations, or improvements of infrastructure to attract new businesses or expand existing businesses to stimulate economic development opportunities, according to the release.
“By investing in these projects, we can ensure that Delaware remains competitive in attracting and retaining vital businesses that create opportunities for employment,” said Jordan Schulties, director of the Division of Small Business. “In today’s competitive economy, it is more important than ever that we have tools like the Site Readiness Fund to help expand and sustain economic growth in our state.”
According to the release, the fiscal year 2022 Bond Bill earmarked $10 million to the program. This is the first round of distribution of the funding.
The program awarded $1 million grants to Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park, the City of Harrington, Drawbridge Claymont, E & D Holdings, Martin Property Development, and Sussex County, according to the release.
Funding at Chestnut Run will modernize infrastructure at the campus, which provides research, advanced manufacturing sites and business incubators working with local universities, the release reads. Funds will be used to advance lighting and utilities, paving and concrete, and demolition.
Harrington will use funding to redevelop three properties along U.S. 13 for engineering and demolition services. E & D Holdings will use funding to continue developing Wyoming Business Center to prepare the site, install utilities and other infrastructure and build new warehouse buildings, according to the release.
In Frankford Business Park, according to the release, Martin Property Development will be used to develop 112,000 square-feet of warehouse space, and Sussex County will develop shovel-ready sites at the Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown.