(The Center Square) – The state of Delaware is offering nonprofit organizations hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic a one-time funding program for capital projects, the governor said.
Gov. John Carney announced in a news release the Community Investment Recovery Fund for state nonprofits is now open and applications are to be submitted by Nov. 30.
“The American Rescue Plan is about rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic, and coming out of this crisis stronger than before. That’s exactly what this Community Investment Recovery Fund will help us do,” Carney said in the release. “This Recovery Fund will help support community centers and other nonprofits that are seeking to rebuild and strengthen the communities they serve every day. I want to thank President [Joe] Biden and members of Delaware’s congressional delegation for making these resources available.”
According to the release, $100 million in funding has been set aside and is available for nonprofits. The funding comes directly from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long said the state relies on nonprofits to “care for and serve Delawareans” whom she said are “our most vulnerable residents.”
“This ARPA investment will provide critical support for our nonprofits and community organizations that have stepped up every day to ensure Delaware families have the services they need,” Hall-Long said in the release.
Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester applauded the state’s efforts.
“The pandemic’s impact on our economy is far reaching, and nonprofits that work to fill the needs of our community need additional support to continue their critical work,” the legislative trio said in the release. “We commend Governor Carney for directing American Rescue Plan Act funds to help these organizations who are vital to strengthening our communities.”