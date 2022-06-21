(The Center Square) – Shoppers in Delaware could be seeing an extra cost when buying groceries or other retail goods beginning July 1.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that beginning next month the state’s ban on plastic bags goes into effect. The ban affects grocery stores and other consumer goods retailers through an update of the plastic bag ban that was adopted by the General Assembly in 2021.
Restaurants are exempt from the ban, and retailers are banned from distributing or selling plastic film carryout bags from checkout.
“Prior to the enactment of this law in 2019, it was estimated that each Delawarean used approximately 434 plastic bags each year, many of which wound up as waste in our landfills,” DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin said in a release. “By realigning the legislation to further limit the use of film carryout bags, we are reducing waste that all too often ends up along on our roadway, in our waterways and along our shorelines – all detrimental to our environment including harmful effects on our wildlife and marine creatures.”
According to the release, the state’s 2019 law on plastic bags prevented the use of bags more than 2.25 millimeters thick. However, last June the General Assembly updated the plastic bag ban to eliminate their use altogether. Under the law, retailers have the ability to choose to offer paper bags and other reusable bags made from cloth or other fabrics. Stores are permitted to charge a fee for those.
The ban, according to the release, is designed to reduce roadside, waterway, and seaside litter while preserving landfill space and encouraging recycling. Retailers who choose to offer exempt bags are required, under the law, to provide recycling programs at the store for plastic and film bag, including cereal box liners, newspaper sleeves, and single-use produce or meat and fresh seafood bags.
However, according to the release, grocery stores will still be able to offer plastic bags for produce and meat products.
According to the release, DNREC is encouraging people to use cloth, or fabric, bags when they go to a store to shop, while making sure they are cleaned after each use.