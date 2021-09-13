(The Center Square) – New technology will reunite lost money with its rightful owners in Delaware, a state official said in a news release.
Brenda Mayrack, Delaware’s state escheator, announced Monday the state’s Money Match program will automatically return lost money to state taxpayers without the usual need to file a claim or gather paperwork.
“We developed MONEY MATCH to make it as easy as possible for many Delaware taxpayers to get their missing money back in their pockets where it belongs,” Mayrack said in the release. “After the challenges of the last eighteen months, we know many Delaware families benefit greatly when they can recover their unclaimed property automatically, based on their most recent state tax filing.”
Mayrack said more than 6,500 residents will be receiving about $900,000 in the mail this month. This is the second time Delaware has used the program to return the funds. In February, more than $3 million was returned to more than 19,000 people.
Money Match is the state’s “unclaimed property database with verified address and taxpayer information” the release said, and “in many cases, individuals might not be aware they were missing unclaimed property until the check arrives in the mail.”
Funds found by the Money Match program includes paychecks that were never cashed, money left in bank accounts, remaining balances on gift certificates, utility deposits, insurance payments that were never collected, and stocks and dividends, the release reads.
Mayrack’s office said in the release, “Businesses are required to turn over these amounts to states after a certain number of years if contact is lost between the holder of the property and the property owner.”
Delaware residents, Mayrack said, are encouraged to visit unclaimedproperty.delaware.gov to see if they have property listed.