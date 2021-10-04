(The Center Square) – Construction on an affordable housing project in northeastern Wilmington is being accelerated, the governor said.
In a news release, Gov. John Carney, who was joined by congressional leaders, announced the state will utilize $26.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to construct 350 affordable homes over the next two years at REACH Riverside.
It was a beautiful morning to announce federal funding for Reach Riverside's Affordable Housing program! Funds from the #AmericanRescuePlan will help build hundreds of homes and invest in the community for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/xKF4LQDJhY— Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) October 4, 2021
“This purpose-built community will accelerate the development of safe, affordable housing for hundreds of Delaware families, and help rebuild a Wilmington community that has been hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis. That’s exactly how these American Rescue Plan funds are meant to be used,” Carney said in the release. “The Riverside redevelopment will support a mix of housing options for city residents, as well as providing wraparound social services in the community.”
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper said the project will “transform generations of families that call Riverside home.”
“This $26.4 million in funding to help redevelop this community is from the American Rescue Plan Act, a bill that your Congressional Delegation fought hard to see across the finish line,” Carper said. “I am so proud we are using these federal dollars to support our communities most in need, and most hard hit by the pandemic.”
The project was announced in 2018, according to the state of Delaware, and is designed to revitalize Wilmington’s disadvantaged areas as a Purpose Built Community, which is a nonprofit organization that works side-by-side with community leaders to develop and implement strategies to reduce poverty.
A partnership of community members and other partners in the project are working to develop college and career education pipelines, in addition to mixed-income housing and community health and wellness services.