(The Center Square) – The number of unemployment claims in Delaware continues to fall, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In a news release, the department reports that nationwide there was a decrease of 36,000 initial unemployment claims, the lowest level since March 14, 2020. In Delaware, those numbers follow the national trend.
With a 5.4% unemployment rate, slotting slightly above the national average of 5.2%, the number of initial claims in the state dropped by 249 with just 456 claims initiative this week, compared to 705 the previous week, according to the report.
Meanwhile the state saw an increase of 31 insured claims for the week of Oct. 2 with 4,862 claimants, according to the report, compared to 4,831 the prior week.
There was a seven-claim drop in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims for the week ending Oct. 9, with just four claims that week from the prior week total of 11, according to the report. Continued claims for Sept. 25 was 103, while the prior week there were 50, showing an increase of 53 claims.
For Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Continued Claims, there was a drop of 3 from 407 on Sept. 25 from 410 on Sept. 18, according to the report. On Sept. 4, when the program ended for most Americans, there were 3,387 claims and dipped to just 410 on Sept. 11.
Nationwide, according to the report, there were a total of 293,000 claims for the week ending Oct. 9