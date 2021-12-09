(The Center Square) – Despite the number of new unemployment claims falling significantly across the country, Delaware saw a slight increase.
The U.S. Department of Labor released its latest Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report Thursday and 184,000 claims were filed for the week ending Dec. 4, which is 43,000 fewer than the previous week. The 184,000 claims are the lowest level of initial claims since 182,000 were filed on Sept. 6, 1969.
Delaware saw an increase of 163 claims filed for the week ending Dec. 4 with 630, compared to the previous week total of 467.
An increase of 1,307 total insured unemployment claims were filed the week ending Nov. 27 as 4,853 claims were processed. The previous week, there were 3,546 total claims filed.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the state’s unemployment rate for October was 5.3%, ranking 32nd in the nation. The organization reported the national unemployment rate stood at 4.6%, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than September and 2.3 percentage points lower than in October 2020.