(The Center Square) – The number of new unemployment claims filed in Delaware was cut in half from the previous week, according to the newest unemployment claims report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
According to the report, there were 290,000 initial claims filed nationwide for the week ending Oct. 16, which was down 6,000 from the previous week’s reported total of 296,000, making the lowest level of initial claims since March 14, 2020.
For the week ending Oct. 16, there were 367 initial unemployment claims filed with the state, which was down 327 from the previous week’s total of 694. For insured unemployment claims ending the week of Oct. 9, there were 4,677 advance claims, which was down 166 from the previous week’s total of 4,511.
The state saw a drop of three Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims, according to the report, as there was just one claim filed the week of Oct. 16. There were four claims filed the previous week.
For the week ending Oct. 2, according to the report, there was an increase of 70 continued claims for the week ending Oct. 2 with 173 claims compared to just 103 on Sept. 25.
The state did see an increase, according to the report, of 24 additional Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims with a total of 431 reported on Oct. 2. There were 407 filed on Sept. 24. The previous two weeks saw no change as 410 claims were filed each week.
There were no extended benefits claims filed in the state.