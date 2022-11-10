(The Center Square) – A share of a settlement reached with an Experien-owned company will be coming to Delaware.
Experian Data Corp. has agreed to a settlement stemming from a data breach, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. The settlement stems from an investigation that revealed the company failed to warn consumers after learning an identity thief posing as a private investigator retrieved sensitive personal information from Court Ventures Inc., a company purchased by Experian Data Corp.
“Today’s settlement will help protect the personal information of Delawareans moving forward,” Jennings said in a release. “We will continue to hold businesses like EDC accountable for their duty to protect our entrusted information from unlawful use or disclosure. Everyone who does business in Delaware needs to stay alert and protect their customers' personal data.”
Delaware will receive $20,000, according to the release.
The U.S. Secret Service, in 2012, according to the release, notified the company of the existence of an identity thief who had accessed information from Court Ventures Inc. The person accessed the database before Experian Data Corp. purchased the company, but the theft continued after the purchase.
According to the release, the individual entered a guilty plea to federal charges for wire fraud, identity fraud, access device fraud, computer fraud and abuse, and other charges.
The settlement, according to the release, will feature injunctive relief on top of the $1 million to resolve the investigation. The company has agreed, under the settlement, to implement a series of provisions that are designed to improve security and reporting practices.
The company agreed to strengthen its vetting and oversight of third-party companies accessing personal information; investigate and report data security incidence to state attorneys general; maintain a red flags program to detect and respond to potential identity theft; and implement safeguard and controls surrounding personal information.