(The Center Square) – Combating air pollution is the focus of a new federal investment in Delaware.
U.S. Sens. Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all Democrats, announced the state will receive $853,180 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that will be used to enhance air quality monitoring throughout the state.
Funding for the project, according to the release, stems from the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
"Ensuring all Delawareans have clean air to breathe starts with having an effective system to measure the pollutants that exist,” Carper, chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said in a release. “Fortunately, our historic investments in the Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan are going to help provide more communities in Delaware with the tools they need to monitor air pollution. These grants will go a long way toward enhancing air quality and improving public health, especially for those most burdened by air pollution who have been advocating for these investments for years.”
According to the release, projects receiving the federal dollars will be placed in underserved and historically marginalized areas that are inundated with pollution.
The Community Housing and Empowerment Connections Inc. will receive $357,852, according to the release. The group plans to use the funding to reach residents in developing a community monitoring network. The project will also focus on research, public policy, and improving health in New Castle County.
Socially Responsible Agriculture Project will receive $495,328, according to the release. The group will use the funding to collect data on ambient air of poultry byproducts and the effects it has on public health and the environment in three Delaware and Maryland communities.
“This funding will help us monitor and improve air quality in parts of our state that have historically faced the brunt of air pollution,” Coons said in a release. “It is my hope that these commonsense investments into improved air quality monitoring will lead to better public health outcomes and cleaner air for generations to come.”